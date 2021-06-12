Shah Rukh Khan responds to Tom Hiddleston aka Loki’s fanboy remarks

A few days back, Tom Hiddleston aka Loki showed some love to our Shah Rukh Khan and left many Indian fans gushing. Now Bollywood star has responded to his fanboy remarks.



Khan took to his Twitter account and send his special message to the God of Mischief. The actor retweeted the video in which a Marvel star played the Word Association game where he referred to SRK at the mention of India and Bollywood.



In the same video, when asked to associate a word with Bollywood, he said, "Am I allowed to say Shah Rukh Khan again? Shah Rukh Khan again."

On Friday, SRK retweeted the video and wrote, “You are kind, God of Mischief… hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1!”

You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1! https://t.co/MFTJBHCtJu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 11, 2021 ×

During the fun game, Tom was asked to associate a word with an Indian city, he said "Chennai. My akka lives there. She used to live there. And I have been there a few times. Chennai is great!”



This is not the first time when Hiddleston has spoken about Khan. In 2012, he mentioned Shah Rukh and showed his love for India in an interview with Hindustan Times. "I have family in India. My sister stays in Chennai and I’ve been to India about four times so far. The last time I came was in October last year (2011)… I came very quietly just to see my sister. I love it there.” Tom said.



"My Indian family is always introducing me to new films. My sister made me see 'Devdas' that had Aishwarya Rai. The last film I saw was Shah Rukh Khan’s 'My Name Is Khan' on an airplane. I loved it," he had said.



Marvel’s new series ‘Loki’ streaming on Disney+Hotstar in India. Hiddleston plays the lead role in the series which also stars Owen Wilson.