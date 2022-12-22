Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan gives a glimpse of Karan Johar’s revamped house

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, who is also a film producer and an interior designer, recently took to social media to give a glimpse of director-producer Karan Johar's Mumbai house, which she herself redesigned ahead of the holiday season. To give a glimpse of the interior, she shared a clip on her official Instagram handle, which viral in no time.

As the video starts, Karan says, "Welcome to my home Gauri, all because of you. Love it, love. Can't wait to move in." Then we see a few pictures of KJo and Gauri flaunting the stunning furniture.

In the video, you can see different styles of couches, centre tables and lamps. The house also has a wall with the word 'Johar' written on it. A narrow cabinet decorated with plants and lamps can also be seen in the video.

In the caption, Gauri wrote, "One of my most cherished projects, this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - @karanjohar. (sic)"

Check out the video shared by Gauri Khan here!

KJo left an adorable comment on the post, which received several likes from fans. The comment read, "My home is all YOU!! Couldn’t have asked for a more aesthetic force than you! The best you are Gauri! Love you!"

Meanwhile, fans left words of praise for the revamped house.

On the professional front, KJo is all set to return to the director's chair with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which is also produced by Dharma Productions.

The film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. It will release in theatres on 28 April 2023.

