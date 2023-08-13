Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan clips leaked online, FIR registered

The excitement for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Jawan, is on cloud nine. Amid this, several video clips of the fourthcoming film have been stolen and shared on the microblogging site X, previously known as Twitter. Looking at the massive buzz around the film, the clips quickly went viral across social media handles.

Taking action against the unidentified individual who have stolen the clips, Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, filed a police complaint at Santacruz police station on August 10th.

Pradeep Nimani, Chief Financial Officer of Red Chillies Entertainment, has filed an FIR in which they allege that the copyright was violated. In the FIR, they stated despite the strict rules during the filming of the movie, where mobile phones or any sort of recording was banned, the clips were made public.

The five Twitter handles have been identified that shared the clips, and legal notices have been sent to them as well. Per India Today, the case was registered under sections for theft (379) of the IPC and 43(b) of the Information Technology Act.

At the same time, Red Chillies Entertainment filed a complaint in the Delhi High Court. Following this, the court ordered to pull down the clips from the Twitter handle.

This is not the first time that the photos and videos from the Jawaan set have leaked.

Chaleya teaser-

On Sunday, SRK shared a new teaser of the romantic song titled Chaleya. The song features Shah Rukh and Nayanthara. The full video of the song will be unveiled on Monday, August 14.

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is backed by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan. The action thriller featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, who is reportedly playing a cameo role in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the movie.

The pan-India project, which will release in five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, was earlier slated to release in June. But due to some post-production work, the movie got delayed, and now it will hit theatres on September 7.

