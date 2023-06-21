Satyaprem Ki Katha’s song Sun Sajni to rule the festive playlist this season

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. From well-planned public appearances to back-to-back song releases, the Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer is keeping the audience engaged. On June 21, another song from the movie has been released where both Kiara and Kartik can be seen in full Gujarati mode. The song is titled Sun Sajni. From authentic garba steps to groovy lyrics, this song will easily enter danceaholics’ playlists.

The full song from Satyaprem Ki Katha has been released on YouTube.

Watch: × Satyaprem Ki Katha: Twitter approves Sun Sajni Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani are seen doing garba in Sun Sajni. Even their Gujarati look is becoming increasingly viral on the internet. Moreover, the actors danced to the tune of Sun Sajni at the song launch event. From lavish set to ethereal attire, this song has hit the right tunes. the energy of khata is incomparable.🔥🔥🔥 can't wait to meet her @advani_kiara ❣️❣️♥️

And the fact that ki took off her shoes to better dance and adapt to the stage... I can't 😍😍😍✨️✨️✨️🙏🏼🧿#Kiaraadvani #SatyaPremKiKatha pic.twitter.com/dgikLWGgRI — Rosana (@VssRosana) June 21, 2023 ×

Twitter users have also heaped praises on Kiara Advani for her beauty and dancing skills. Seems like with Satyaprem Ki Katha in her kitty, the audience is finally crediting the actor for her dancing skills other than acting performances. Stole the show 😍🔥@advani_kiara the besttt 🩷#SunSajni #SatyaPremKiKatha pic.twitter.com/ulqRziVzz7 — कथा 🤍 (@queen_advani) June 21, 2023 × Satyaprem Ki Katha will be a visual treat for sure, it looks so aesthetically pleasing. And I can't take my eyes off Kiara in Sun Sajni, so graceful and gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/S86cLiBQJ3 — . (@handerceIs) June 21, 2023 × Satyaprem Ki Katha will release this month For the unversed, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's Satyaprem Ki Katha is going to be released on June 29. Fans seem quite excited about the film after its emotional trailer and teaser. Moreover, the superhit pair of Kartik and Kiara has already garnered praise for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. So, there are a lot of expectations from the film at the box office.

On the work front, Kartik Aryan’s last film, Shehzada, was a flop at the box office. So, he must be surely having high hopes from Satyaprem Ki Katha. Apart from this, he will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3. The female lead of these movies is yet to be finalised.