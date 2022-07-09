Sanjay Dutt’s viral dialogue from ‘Shamshera’ was unscripted, says director Karan Malhotra

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s dialogue ‘Teri maa ka mukut’ from ‘Shamshera’ has become viral since the trailer was released. According to the film’s director, Karan Malhotra, the dialogue was unscripted and was added on the day of the shoot.

In an interview, Karan said, "I had never imagined the dialogue 'Teri maa ka mukut' would become such a craze. From the day the trailer released, the dialogue has been trending. I still remember the day we were shooting the scene with Sanjay sir, it was an impromptu decision to add this dialogue at that moment."

He added that "Sanjay Sir looked so mischievous, keeping his arm around that officer, I whispered in his ears. I said sir, when you look at him, say Queen crown and repeat in Hindi, 'Teri maa ka mukut'. He laughed at that point, and said the line with such brilliance."

"The moment I said cut, he walked up to me and said, 'Karan, remember this dialogue is going to kill it, everyone is going to master this dialogue, it's going to be a superhit', I remember Sanjay Sir saying this to me and that's exactly what's happening."

Adding to what Karan said, Sanjay said, "most famous lines in movies are all impromptu".

Sanjay Dutt, who portrayed the character of Shuddh Singh, said, "This is something that I have always believed in. Of course, the original English line was there on paper. But when we were on set shooting, between Karan and I, we knew how we were seeing it play out. We did exactly that -- took it and had fun with it. There's irreverence in it and it's such a mischievous line, but Shuddh Singh says it with a certain candour. I am glad people are loving the line and there's so much more of this in the film."

'Shamshera' will open in theatres on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

