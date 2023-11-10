Salman Khan reveals the ‘toughest’ scene of Tiger 3, talks about Tiger vs Pathaan

It's only a few days left for the release of Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Before the big day, Salman got candid about his spy-thriller movie and shared some insights from the shooting, the most challenging scene, and what he thinks of Tiger vs Pathaan.



During his recent interview with Variety, Salman talked about the bike scene, which he found the toughest while shooting.



Saying that the scene was a massive block of shoot, Khan said, “The bike chasing scene was the toughest – I think! It was a massive block of shoot and it had to be impactful so Maneesh (director Maneesh Sharma) and I discussed this at length and then collectively we all have all worked towards achieving this.''

Further, Khan said that he enjoyed the filming of the song ''Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'' in Cappadocia, Turkey. ''I quite enjoyed shooting for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam in Cappadocia. It is a dance track that I personally love. Katrina Kaif and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world and now, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is another track added to that list,'' Khan said.



Salman on Tiger Vs Pathaan



After Salman's cameo in Pathaan, the one thing that everyone is looking up to is SRK's cameo in Tiger 3. Above all, the

one thing that has created a major buzz across social media is Tiger Vs Pathaan.



When asked about the same, Salman said, "Tiger is always ready – so whenever things are locked – I will be there!" The fourthcoming movie will have a face-off between Tiger and



The movie will reportedly be directed by Siddharth Anand. As per Pinkvilla, the shooting of the movie will start around March next year.



More about Tiger 3



Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif feature has been helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The film has Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, and actress Revathi will be playing a pivotal role. The advance booking for the film has already started and has a promising start. The third film in the blockbuster franchise will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil across India on November 12, 2023.