Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar to produce Salim-Javed’s documentary titled 'Angry Young Men'

Salim-Javed have given us some of the biggest hits in the Hindi entertainment industry and they will be getting together for a documentary. Reportedly, Javed Akhtar’s daughter Zoya is working on making a documentary on the life of writer duo Salim-Javed as she wants to give them a fitting tribute through the docu.

Now, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar have been announced to produce the do piece.



The documentary is titled ‘Angry Young Men’. The term as Bollywood fans would remember is most popularly associated with Amitabh Bachchan who played an angry young cop in ‘Zanjeer’. The film was written by Salim-Javed.

Reports further state that the documentary will show how the two veteran writers changed the positioning of writers in Bollywood along with real-life footage from the past, some interviews with Salim-Javed's peers, and will also show the fallout between the two legends.

Salim-Javed have penned iconic films like Sholay, Deewar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Don, Shaan, Zanjeer, among others.