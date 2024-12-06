New Delhi, India

The historical drama series Freedom At Midnight by Nikkhil Advani has been receiving a lot of love from fans of the genre. The show told the story of how India won its freedom from British colonial rule and what transpired between the political factions of the time, including stalwarts like Pandit Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Jinnah during the last year of the freedom struggle.

Speaking to WION, Malishka Mendonsa who played the commanding Sarojini Naidu, a feminist icon of her time, opened up about the experience, working with Nikkhil and what this show will do to fuel conversations about freedom, leadership, and unity in current times.

Here are the excerpts of our conversation:

Q: What was the experience of playing Sarojini Naidu?

A: I felt a connection with her right from the start. When I read about her, I thought to myself, “She’s so much like the modern woman of today.” She was well-spoken, well-read, and so ahead of her time. She was the governor of the United Provinces and the first woman president of the Indian National Congress. She had been to jail, worked with Mahatma, and had a shift in her beliefs, from supporting Jinnah’s philosophy to trying to bring him to the other side.

I believe, if Jinnah had experienced the same change of heart that Sarojini did, maybe the partition wouldn’t have happened.

Sarojini Naidu was a powerful freedom fighter, but at the same time, was a woman dealing with the circumstances of her time. And I’m a woman dealing with the circumstances of today.

Q: How is Nikkhil as a director?

A: Nikhil pays great attention to detail and takes immense pride in his work. He’s a history buff who spent years researching and writing Freedom at Midnight. It’s been four years in the making for Freedom at Night. I remember we were selected in 2022, and we began shooting for season one in 2024. This wasn’t a typical Bollywood project—it was large-scale, emotional, and deeply rooted in historical truth, yet it had elements of action, drama, and Bollywood flair.

Q: As an actor is it more challenging to play a popular person on screen?

A: The prosthetics were one of the most challenging aspects. From the face mould, where I had to close my eyes, ears, and nose and simply breathe, to the hours spent wearing the prosthetics as older Sarojini, it was physically demanding.

Another challenge was portraying scenes that required us to wear shawls and jackets in the scorching heat to depict winter. On such a large-scale production, even a small mistake could delay everything. The logistics of managing so many actors, all portraying historical figures, were complex. The production team had to constantly remind everyone of the period setting and ensure authenticity.

Q: What do you think audiences can have a takeaway from this show?

A: I hope the audiences see beyond her label as the Nightingale of India and recognise her grit, determination, and ability to speak her mind. She didn’t rely on external validation, she knew herself deeply.

What I want women to take away is the importance of being decision-makers in their own lives, speaking up without hesitation, and not seeing themselves as separate or secondary to men. Sarojini Naidu’s humanity, sharpness, and humour were as much a part of her as her leadership and courage. That’s my favourite theme—understanding freedom fighters as human beings, too.

Q: How do you see this project contributing to modern conversations about freedom, leadership, and unity?

A: I love this question because it shifts the focus to what we can learn rather than what might cause controversy. In today’s world, we often rely on hearsay or forwarded messages to form opinions. But history is documented for a reason, and we should look back to learn how leaders dealt with immense challenges, like the partition of a nation.

Partition wasn’t a small event—it was chaotic, terrifying, and deeply impactful. Not every decision made during that time was perfect, and some led to violence and chaos. But those leaders had to live with their choices, learn, and move forward.

There’s so much to take from how our freedom fighters thought about freedom, unity, and leadership. They set their egos aside for the greater good. By playing Sarojini Naidu, I hope to revive those conversations and bring more focus to their humanity and leadership. Why was the partition handled the way it was? Why was August 15 chosen? This project can spark those discussions and give us insights we didn’t have before, helping us reflect on what unity, leadership, and freedom truly mean.

