Rasika Dugal’s Lord Curzon Ki Haveli gets standing ovation at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli got a grand reception as the closing night film at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2024 with a packed house audience giving it a standing ovation at the end.

Anshuman Jha & Rasika Dugal had an hour-long Q&A - post the screening - with many audience members calling it the best performance of Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur's career. Rasika reacted by saying 'I just had fun while shooting for this character Ira'

Dean Gary Novak (DePaul) from the Chicago Film Institute called the film 'Wow' 'an original' & 'a modern-day homage to the classical greats like Hitchcock'. 'This young filmmaker here is a voice in international cinema to reckon with' concluded Novak.

Said Anshuman “Said Anshuman who makes a Directorial debut with Lord Curzon 'I am extremely stoked by the response to our film in Australia and now in the windy City of Chicago. It's a little overwhelming, to be honest - we had two Covid delays, a Continental storm during shoot, man made & natural challenges but the film is worth it all & these full house screenings around the globe is a shot in he arm for the team”.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli - Produced by Golden Ratio Films & First Ray Films, marking the Directorial debut of actor Anshuman, had its World Premiere at IFFM last month as the Centrepiece Spotlight film. And is having its North American run now.

