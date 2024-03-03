Rashmika Mandanna gives update on Pushpa 2: 'It’s going to be massive'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is giving a big update on Pushpa 2. Mandanna's career is shining high, and in recent years she has been part of some biggest star-studded movies. Currently, the actress is busy working on her movie, i.e., Pushpa 2 co-starring Allu Arjun.

The upcoming movie is one of the most-awaited movies of the year, and months before the release Rashmika has given a big update on which audience can look up to.

The Animal actress is in Tokyo to attend the CrunchyRoll Anime Awards. During her interview with Pinkvilla, the actor gave a few insights about the sequel, and went on to say that the movie is going to be 'massive'.

She revealed, “One thing I am going to promise is that it’s going to be massive. We are halfway through. We were just shooting a massive song sequence and when I will go back, I will be shooting another song.”

In the interview further, Mandanna said that Pushpa might get a release in Japan on the same day as the actual release. "We might release Pushpa 2 in Japan on the same day of the release. We are having those conversations."

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Mandanna as his wife Srivally. Talking about her role in part 2 of the movie, the actress said, ''My role in Pushpa 2 is that now she has become the wife and with becoming the wife of Pushpa, there are still some responsibilities to carry. In Pushpa 2, there is a lot more drama and bigger conflicts that we are facing as characters. It’s going to be a lot more masala in part 2.”

At the Berlin Film Festival, Allu Arjun said that Pushpa 2 is going to be very different.

The actor said, “Pushpa 2 is going to have a very different shade of Pushpa than what you’ve seen in Pushpa 1, because it is the lower end of the spectrum that you’ve seen. You’ll see the highest end of the spectrum in terms of characterisation. So (in Pushpa 2) you’ll see him on a very high note, you’ll see him on a very high scale, in terms of characterisation, in terms of this scale and presentation, and the canvas of the problems are going to be much bigger than what it was compared to Pushpa 1. It’s going to be a bigger canvas, and there is a different dimension to the characterisation.”