Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot features in American singer Sufjan Stevens’ new album, netizens react

Last year, Ranveer Singh broke the internet when he chose to pose fully naked for his photo shoot with Paper magazine. Ranveer's nude photoshoot triggered major controversy across India. A year after the shoot took the country by storm, Singh and his infamous nude photoshoot have again become the talk of the internet. Any guesses why?

The picture of Ranveer from the Paper magazine shoot started resurfacing again after it was featured in the American singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens's recently released album, Javelin.

The famous singer used Ranveer's picture from his viral nude photoshoot as the cover of his single, ''Goodbye Evergreen''. On Friday, the song was dropped on YouTube and was quick to garner netizen reactions.

One user commented, ''I WAS NOT EXPECTING RANVEER SINGH OUT OF EVERYTHING 😭.''

While other users commented on Reddit, ''Sufjan is one of my favorite singers ever his whole discography is just perfect. I was shocked while searching for his new album, to come across Ranveer’s photoshoot. I love this intersection of my two personalities; it’s so funny because it was so unexpected."

Another commented, "Damn, that is huge. Good for Ranveer."

Ranveer is known for his bold and vibrant fashion choices. However, last year, he sent the world into a tizzy when he posed naked for the American-based Paper magazine. The shoot was a tribute to Burt Reynolds’ 1972 nude photoshoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

In some of the pictures, Ranveer posed completely naked, while in others he was seen wearing black briefs. Soon after the photos were released, all the social media platforms were filled with Ranveer's nude photos which led to hilarious memes. While his peers in the film industry and millions of fans praised the actor for his unique style and defended the actor's photos, the photos courted major controversy. Even an FIR was launched against the actor in Mumbai for obscenity.

