Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to shoot for ‘Baiju Bawra’ from October?

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt recently started shooting for Karan Johar’s latest film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and are said to start work on their next, ‘Baiju Bawra’ with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Bhansali is planning to start the shoot by October with a huge set being put up at Film City in Goregaon.

Meanwhile, their Karan Johar film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Speaking about ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, Karan Johar had shared, “It's a love story, but no - it's not your regular love story. Rocky and Rani are going to redefine your usual love stories to take you on a journey!"

While Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Baiju Bawra’ is touted to be a ‘revenge story of a maverick maestro’.