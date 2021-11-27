Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty’s 'Cirkus' to arrive in cinemas on this date

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's third collaboration 'Cirkus' has a release date now. The movie will release on July 15, 2022.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle today to announce this news. He wrote, “#Xclusiv... 'CIRKUS' TO ARRIVE ON 15 JULY 2022... #Cirkus - director #RohitShetty and #RanveerSingh's third collaboration, after #Simmba and #Sooryavanshi - will arrive in *cinemas* on 15 July 2022... Costars #JacquelineFernandez, #PoojaHegde and #VarunSharma.”

The film is said to be an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s acclaimed play 'The Comedy of Errors,' also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and others.

Shetty, who will be directing and producing the movie, has collaborated with Bhushan Kumar for the first time for the movie.



The movie release date will clash with Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' that has also been announced to release the same day, next year. The movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.