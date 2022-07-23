Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Shamshera’ off to a slow start at box office, check its first day collection early estimate

Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, who began his career with the 2007 film 'Saawariya' as a lead actor, returned to the big screens with Karan Malhotra's directorial 'Shamshera' after taking a break of nearly four years. The film released across theatres on Friday and as per early reports, the film is not doing so well at the BO.

Box Office India reported that the film "saw a low opening day of around 10 crore nett in Hindi". The report further stated that the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer could not make any momentum throughout the day and the numbers turned out to be quite disappointing by the end of the day.

Being the second widest release post-pandemic with over 4000 screens in Hindi and a grand opening, expectations were much higher for the film. It needed to reach 20 crore nett plus on Sunday however, this seems pretty tough to achieve now, unless the Ranbir fans flock to theatres in bulk to support the star's comeback to silver screens after 2018's 'Sanju'.

The film 'Shamshera' was made on a massive budget of approximately 150 crores. Ranbir is playing a double role in the film. Vaani Kapoor is playing the female lead, opposite Ranbir, in the movie.

In terms of reviews, the film has received a mixed response from the audience and critics. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta shared in a tweet that a few shows of the film had to be cancelled because of low turnout.

“Dull Shamshera opening plunges the already nervous Hindi film trade into a further state of panic! Unfortunately, collections of the big film are small!” Nahta wrote. He added, “Another big film… but the same story continues! Shows of Shamshera in the morning and noon/afternoon at some cinemas cancelled due to absence of audience.”