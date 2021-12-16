Ranbir Kapoor leaves Alia Bhatt blushing, asks her ‘when will we marry?’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who have been making headlines for quite a long time now over their wedding, stepped out for the 'Brahmastra' motion poster launch and gave their fans some best aww-worthy moments.



During the event, Ranbir and Alia treated us with adorable PDA moments. At the launch, which was held in Delhi, the duo along with the film’s director Ayan Mukherji answered several fan questions.

'Brahmastra' motion poster: Ranbir Kapoor is the new-age superhero



The couple rumoured to be tying the knot this year but has now moved their wedding to April 2022 due to work commitments, obviously, the news was not taken well by their fans, so during the event, one fan even asked Ranbir, "When will you marry Alia Bhatt or someone else?''

The couple could not stop blushing at the question, however, Ranbir wittily responded, ''Haven't we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that."



Further, he turned towards Alia and asked her, “When will we get married?” a confused and blushing Alia replied, “Why are you asking me that?'' he then quickly, turned to Ayan for the answer, who said, for today Brahmastra’s release date is enough.



Ranbir also teased Alia about her connection with the letter R, '' What is the meaning of R? What's your connection to the letter?" asked Ranbir. The question left Alia blushing as fans cheered on.



Ayan Mukerji's most-awaited movie 'Brahmastra' has been in the making for a very long time. The ambitious sci-fi, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, is finally ready for release.



The film helmed by Mukerji is the first part of a three-part sci-fi film that has been in the making for many years and has been delayed on several occasions first due to VFX work and then later due to the pandemic.