Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal reportedly postponed, makers to share new release date soon

To avoid the big clash, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is not arriving on Independence Day week. If reports are to be believed, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie has been postponed and will not be released on August 11.

The makers recently dropped a teaser confirming that the crime thriller will release on August 11. However, now reports say that the makers have finally pushed the film and are now eying a December release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news, " #Xclusiv… ‘ANIMAL’ NOT ARRIVING ON INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND… #Animal – starring #RanbirKapoor and directed by #SandeepReddyVanga – *won’t* release on 11 Aug 2023… Yes, the film has been postponed… A new release date will be announced in the coming days. #BhushanKumar." #Xclusiv… RANBIR KAPOOR: ‘ANIMAL’ VERY MUCH ON SCHEDULE… #Animal is NOT postponed… DON’T believe rumours… The first collaboration of actor #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga is DEFINITELY arriving in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 [#IndependenceDay wknd]. #BhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/hGS01j1FvV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2023 × Makers have yet to confirm the news. The reason for the long delay As per Bollywood Hungama, the film's VFX work is the reason for the delay. A source has revealed that Ranbir's Animal is one of the most ambitious projects and makers do not want to compromise on quality and need more time to deliver a world-class product.

"Sandeep is a perfectionist and wants to release an uncompromised product on the VFX front. The teams were working day and night to complete the film, but the action scenes are so grand that it is not possible to have their best version ready for August 11. After seeing the vision for Sandeep and the output that would have been ready by August 11, the producers, along with Ranbir Kapoor, took a collective call to delay the film to December," the source told the publication.

Another reason for the delay might be that the makers wanted to avoid a big clash at the box office. Independence Day is a big week for Bollywood, and this year three big movies — Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal were set to release on August 11.



More details about the film have been kept under wraps. The film's synopsis reads, "A gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an 'animal' in nature."



Helmed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The movie will release in theatres on August 11.

The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar`s T-Series.

