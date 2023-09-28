ugc_banner

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to go on floors soon

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Sep 28, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (VVKWWV) promises to be a hilarious cinematic experience bringing the 90’s glamour back. 

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri will go on floors soon. Produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms and Wakaoo Films in association with Thinkink picturez, is touted to be a pure masala entertainer set in the swinging 90s. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

The collaboration between industry giants Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde & Rajesh Bahl, Raaj Shaandilyaa & Vimal Lahoti has set the stage for a film that is sure to leave a lasting impression. 

Earlier today, the makers also unveiled an intriguing poster with the initials of the film's title, VVKWWV teasing the audience for what’s to come. 

The film also marks the first ever on-screen pairing of Rajkummar Rao with the talented Triptii Dimri. 

