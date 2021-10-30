Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ to release in January 2022

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer family comedy 'Badhaai Do', will hit the theatres next year. The sequel to the hit 2018 film ‘Badhaai Ho’, will release on Republic Day weekend, 2022.



Bhumi and Rajkummar both made the announcement. Taking their social media account, stars shared a picture in which they both are sitting on a white bench and sharing smiles with the director Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

Dhindora review: One Bhuvan Bam, 10 versions of him... all hilarious!



"Theatre ready... Aap ready... Toh hum bhi ready...Republic Day weekend 2022 ko aa rahe hain hum aapse milne in cinemas to celebrate... So save the date!! And congratulations nahi #BadhaaiDo." Bhumi captioned the photo.

Rajkummar and Bhumi are sharing the screen space for the first time. While Rao plays the role of a cop in the second instalment, Pednekar will be seen playing a PT teacher with big dreams in Kulkarni directorial.



The film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, Shashi Bhushan and many more.

'Eternals' actor Harish Patel: No 'star' in Hollywood; they are just so simple

Director Harshavardhan Kulkarni said in a statement, "When it comes to family entertainers especially comedy films, cinema is the ideal platform as they can be enjoyed with the entire family. We are super excited to bring `Badhaai Do` to cinema halls on the Republic Day weekend. It`s a wholesome entertainer and I really hope the audiences would enjoy watching the movie as much as we enjoyed creating it."



'Badhaai Ho' won the National film award last year and was a box office hit as well. The movie followed the story of a 25-year-old boy Nakul, who is shocked to discover that his mother is pregnant.