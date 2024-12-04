New Delhi

As the world celebrates 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Indian icon Raj Kapoor, R.K. Films, Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India, celebrate it with Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman. This grand retrospective will showcase ten iconic films by the celebrated producer, director, and actor across 40 cities and 135 cinemas in India from December 13 to December 15, 2024.

The screenings will take place at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas, ensuring that audiences experience this tribute in state-of-the-art venues nationwide.

The cinema halls in participation have priced tickets at just Rs 100 across all cities in the bracket. The move has been acted upon to ensure people from all walks of life can enjoy the cinema that he created.

Raj Kapoor (1924–1988) is regarded as one of the most global filmmakers India has had, leaving an indelible mark on world cinema. Fondly referred to as “The Greatest Showman,” Kapoor was a filmmaker, actor, and producer who built an unparalleled legacy through his storytelling and vision.

Born to Prithviraj Kapoor, he carved his own identity, beginning as a child actor in Inquilab (1935) and later founding the iconic R.K. Films studio in 1948.

About Raj Kapoor films

His films explored the pulse of post-Partition India, the dreams of the common man, and the rural-urban divide. With enduring classics like Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Sangam (1964), and Mera Naam Joker (1970), Kapoor’s cinema became synonymous with emotion, innovation, and humanism.

His iconic tramp character, inspired by Charlie Chaplin, resonated worldwide, especially in the Soviet Union, where he remains a celebrated figure.

Raj Kapoor’s accolades include the Padma Bhushan (1971), the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1988), and numerous Filmfare Awards. His films like Awaara and Boot Polish competed at the Cannes Film Festival, and Jagte Raho won the Crystal Globe at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Proud of the same, Ranbir Kapoor said, “The festival will feature Raj Kapoor’s most celebrated works, spanning almost four decades.”

The films will include:

Aag (1948)

Barsaat (1949)

Awaara (1951)

Shree 420 (1955)

Jagte Raho (1956)

Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960)

Sangam (1964)

Mera Naam Joker (1970)

Bobby (1973)

Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985)

The celebration will take place between December 13 to 15, 2024, to relive the timeless charm of Raj Kapoor’s universe and celebrate the extraordinary legacy of India’s Greatest Showman.