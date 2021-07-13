Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ birthday post for her mother-in-law Denise Jonas is all things cute

Global actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas may have a lot going on in terms of her career—the ‘The White Tiger’ actress has been in London for quite some time now for the shoot of Russo brothers’ ‘Citadel—but she sure knows how to maintain her relationships back home. On Monday, Priyanka’s mother-in-law Denise Jonas celebrated her 55th birthday and while the actress could not be there for the big celebration, she was with Mamma Jnas (as she likes to call herself) in spirit.



“Happy Birthday @Mamadjonas! So blessed to have you in my life ❤️ Wishing you so much love and happiness today. Love and miss you! P.S. We need more pictures together!,” Priyanka captioned her birthday post for Jonas.

Interestingly, her in-laws seem to be imbibing the Indian culture pretty well. On Holi, the family was seen enjoying the festival of colours with their faces smeared with different colours. Priyanka, her musician husband Nick Jonas and his mother and father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr.

Even at Priyanka-Nick’s wedding on December 1, 2018, the proud parents to four sons—singer-performers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Frank Jonas—were photographed wearing raditional Indian attire and dancing to Bollywood songs.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for her spy series 'Citadel' in London which also stars ‘Rocketman’ actor Richard Madden in a pivotal role. The actress will also be seen in the fourth installment of the popular franchise ‘Matrix’ titled ‘Matrix 4’ alongside Keanu Reeves, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, among others. Priyanka also has another romcom with Mindy Kaling in the making and a biopic on controversial cult figure Ma Anand Sheela (of ‘Wild Wild Country’ fame) and another series with Amazon that she is executive producing with her husband.