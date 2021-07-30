Prabhas-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ release date out; check inside!

South Indian star Prabhas-starrer period romantic drama ‘Radhe Shyam’ will hit the big screen on January 14 next year, confirms the actor on social media.



On Friday morning, Prabhas shared the film's poster on Instagram. In the post, the actor looks dapper in a classic black suit and is seen carrying a briefcase in one hand.



He captioned it as, “Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!”

‘Radhe Shyam’, which will see actress Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role, marks Prabhas' return to the romantic genre after a gap of almost a decade.



The multilingual film—to be released in Hindi and Telegu languages—is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

