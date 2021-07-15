Police complaint against Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan over title of her debut book, ‘Pregnancy Bible’

A Christian group—that has taken offense to the title of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s debut parenting guide, ‘Pregnancy Bible—has filed a police complaint against her and two others in a city called Beed in the west Indian state of Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, the group accused the actor of hurting the religious sentiments of the community, said an official.

As per a report by an Indian news agency, the president of Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh, Ashish Shinde, submitted the complaint at Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed, which has been co-authored by a second writer, Aditi Shah Bhimjani.

In the FIR, Shinde addressed the title of the book—‘Pregnancy Bible’—which is set to be published by Juggernaut Books.

“The holy word 'Bible' has been used in the book's title and this has hurt religious sentiments of Christians,” Shinde said. The complainant has sought registration of a case under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) against the actress and two others.

On July 9, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan announced the book on social media with a series of posts and called it her ‘third child’. The book in question chronicles the actress’ physical and emotional journey through both her pregnancies, the actress had shared. She is mother to Taimur Ali Khan, 4, and five-month-old Jeh.



Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Aamir Khan and then in the period drama ‘Takht’.