Nushrratt Bharuccha health deteriorates, rushed to hospital from Luv Ranjan’s movie set

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has recently been rushed to the hospital in Mumbai after suffering from vertigo. Bharuccha was shooting for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film when she felt dizzy. The shooting has been stalled as of now.



Although she isn't hospitalised and will be taking all proper medications from home and is advised to take rest for a minimum 15 days. Apparently, she was working despite being unwell.



In her recent interaction with ETimes, Nushrratt confirmed that she was diagnosed with vertigo. "The doctors diagnosed it as a vertigo attack which has perhaps happened due to stress. The pandemic has had a toll on everybody- emotionally, physically and financially."



Further, she revealed that her blood pressure dropped to 65/55 and detailed how she stayed at a hotel, to stay close to the sets of Luv Ranjan’s next to avoid travel hassles.



"I was staying in a hotel while shooting this film. The hotel was close to the set. In today's times, I felt that this would be good as it would save the time I would take to reach the set from my house. One day, after about three weeks of shooting, I felt very weak and I excused myself from the shoot''



“I thought I would be okay in a day or so but the next day was equally bad. I reported on the set but a few minutes later, it all went spiralling downward. I could not do anything. They decided to rush me to Hinduja Hospital (Mumbai) and when I reached there, I was still worse. I needed a wheelchair to be taken upstairs. My blood pressure by then had dropped to 65/55."



Nushrratt continued, ''By then, Mom and Dad had arrived at the hospital. The next 6-7 days were very bad. I did not get hospitalised; I am taking medicines at home. A full check-up has been done and I am okay. I have taken leave for about 7 days more from today. The doctor has advised 15 days of complete rest.”



On the work front, her collaboration with Ranjan is under wraps with a hope of an official announcement soon. Apart from this, she was last seen in Netflix anthology, 'Ajeeb Daastaans' and also has several interesting projects including, 'Ram Setu', 'Hurdang' and more.