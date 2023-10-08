Mission Raniganj box office: Akshay Kumar’s film witnesses decent growth in numbers

Akshay Kumar's rescue-thriller drama Mission Raniganj opened with disappointing numbers at the box office. However, the film witnessed a decent jump in numbers from the film's average opening.



On Saturday, Day 2, the film earned Rs 4.50 crore (Rs 45 million) at the box office. Taking the total collection of the film to Rs 7.30 crore (Rs 73 million) in India, As per the early estimates by Sacnilk, the film may fetch Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) on its third day, Sunday.



Mission Raniganj is getting tough competition from Pulkit Samrat's Fukrey 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which is still raking in great numbers at the box office.



The comedy-drama saw a jump on Saturday at the box office. So far, the film has collected around Rs 75 crore (RS 750 million) at the box office.



Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#Fukrey3 jumps again on [second] Sat… Will cross ₹ 75 cr TODAY [Sun]… An open run till #Dussehra2023 should prove advantageous, will ensure an impressive total… [Week 2] Fri 2.31 cr, Sat 4.02 cr. Total: ₹ 72.35 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.''

#Fukrey3 jumps again on [second] Sat… Will cross ₹ 75 cr TODAY [Sun]… An open run till #Dussehra2023 should prove advantageous, will ensure an impressive total… [Week 2] Fri 2.31 cr, Sat 4.02 cr. Total: ₹ 72.35 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/mglIZEQKBJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2023 ×

Apart from Mission Raniganj, the other film that was released in theatres was Bhumi Pednekar's sex-comedy drama Thank You For Coming. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 1.56 crore (Rs 15.6 million) in the domestic market.



Trade Analyst Trade Analyst wrote,''#ThankYouForComing sees an upward trend [+47.17%] on Day 2… Expect further growth on Day 3… Fri 1.06 cr, Sat 1.56 cr. Total: ₹ 2.62 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.''

More about Mission Raniganj



Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is the real-life story of Jaswant Singh Gill, the mining engineer who rescued 65 miners from a coal field in Raniganj, West Bengal. In the film, Akshay plays the role of Jaswant Gill.



Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film stars Parineeti Chopra, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.



WION's Shomini Sen gave a positive review to the film, writing, ''Akshay Kumar and director Tinu Suresh Desai have made a film based on a real-life incident before. Rustom was a fictional account of the Nanavati Scandal, and terribly melodramatic. The film though fetched Kumar a National Award that year ( a decision that is debatable). The good news is that Mission Raniganj is not a cringe-fest like Rustom was. The other good news is that if you liked Kumar in Rustom, then you will also like Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. It ticks mostly all the boxes that make for a good survival thriller.'' Read the full review here:

