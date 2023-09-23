Meet Geetanjali! Makers unveil Rashmika Mandanna’s first look from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Makers are set to release the teaser on September 28, and before that, makers are keeping the excitement of the fans on the edge with the new releases. On Saturday, the makers released the first poster for Rashmika Mandhana's role. The poster showed the Pushpa actress wearing a red and white saree and looking down with a shy smile on her face. In the caption, Mandhana wrote, ''Your Geetanjali.'' As per the reports, Mandanna is playing the role of Ranbir's love interest in the movie. Check out the poster here:

The film's synopsis reads, "A gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an ''animal" in nature."



Animal was supposed to be released earlier, but the makers decided to postpone the release owing to technical reasons.



Earlier, talking about the film's postponement, Sandeep had said in a video, "The only reason why we are not releasing the film on August 11 is the quality. I am not going to explain to you how the post-production work of the film is being layered because it might bore you. For example, there are seven songs in the film, and when the seven songs are multiplied by five languages, it becomes 35 songs."



The project was produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar`s T-Series.



The film will be released worldwide on December 1, 2023, in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.