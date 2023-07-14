Meena Kumari biopic: Kriti Sanon to play tragedy queen in designer Manish Malhotra’s debut film

The life of late actress Meena Kumari will be chronicled in a biopic soon, reports say. The film, already said to be in the pre-production stage, will be helmed by Indian ace designer Manish Malhotra. And the actress, who has impressed the audience with her grace and elegance, Kriti Sanon, has been chosen to play the tragedy queen on the big screen. However, the title or release date of the film have not been announced yet.

Biopic on 'Tragedy Queen'

Meena Kumari was called the Tragedy Queen of Hindi cinema because of her powerful characters in films. Her personal life has also always been a topic of discussion. Meena Kumari was one of those stars of the golden era of Indian cinema in the 50s and early 70s, who experimented with unique and varied characters.