Meena Kumari biopic: Kriti Sanon to play tragedy queen in designer Manish Malhotra’s debut film
Manish Malhotra is all set to make his Bollywood debut with an epic saga on the great actress Meena Kumari.
The life of late actress Meena Kumari will be chronicled in a biopic soon, reports say. The film, already said to be in the pre-production stage, will be helmed by Indian ace designer Manish Malhotra. And the actress, who has impressed the audience with her grace and elegance, Kriti Sanon, has been chosen to play the tragedy queen on the big screen. However, the title or release date of the film have not been announced yet.
Biopic on 'Tragedy Queen'
Meena Kumari was called the Tragedy Queen of Hindi cinema because of her powerful characters in films. Her personal life has also always been a topic of discussion. Meena Kumari was one of those stars of the golden era of Indian cinema in the 50s and early 70s, who experimented with unique and varied characters.
The actress is known for her iconic roles in Baiju Bawra, Pakeezah, Ghazal, Parineeta, Kajal, Kohinoor, Sahib, Biwi Aur Ghulam, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Dil Ek Mandir and Majhali Didi. Search engine Google remembered Meena Kumari on 1 August 2018 by making a doodle on her 85th birth anniversary.
Kriti Sanon to play Meena Kumari
The film, which celebrates the life of Meena Kumari, will have Kriti Sanon in the lead. Manish Malhotra has often expressed his dream to recreate the magic of Meena Kumari on the celluloid.
Kriti has received praise for her acting in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Mimi and Bhediya.
On the work front, she was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush and her upcoming films are Shahid Kapoor starrer untitled rom-com and Tiger Shroff's action film Ganpath Part 1.