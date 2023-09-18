Makers reveal Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal teaser will drop on this date

Get set to see Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar as makers reveal teaser release date for Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will release its teaser on September 28. The film promises to bring together Sandeep and Ranbir together for the first time.

The film also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film will release worldwide on December 1, 2023 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

In the poster shared along with the teaser date, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen wearing a blue suit as he smokes a cigarette while holding a lighter. He wears dark sunglasses and sports long hair as he looks away from the camera. Sharing the poster, T-Series captioned it, "He is elegant...He is Wild...You will see his rage on September 28th. AnimalTeaserOn28thSept @AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec."

Animal was supposed to release earlier but makers decided to postpone the release owing to technical reasons. Earlier, talking about the film's postponement, Sandeep had said in a video, "The only reason why we are not releasing the film on August 11 is the quality. I am not going to explain to you how the post-production work of the film is being layered because it might bore you. For example, there are seven songs in the film and when the seven songs are multiplied by 5 languages it becomes 35 songs."

"35 songs, different types of lyricists, different sets of singers, it's going to take a little more time than what I have actually planned for. The kind of lyrical value that we have achieved in Hindi, I need to give the same kind of lyrical value in all different languages and for that, I really need to spend time to get into all different languages. When it gets released I don't want to give the feeling that it is a Hindi-dubbed Tamil film or a Hindi-dubbed Telugu film. So for that, we are taking time and there's no other reason. All I can promise you is that we will come with the best quality on December 1," he had added.

