Lawrence Bishnoi fires gunshots at Gippy Grewal’s Canada home, threatens Salman Khan

On Saturday, gunshots were fired outside Indian Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal's Canada home. Hours after the shocking incident, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility, stating the reason behind the attack.



In a Facebook post, Bishnoi claimed that his gang was responsible for the gunshots that took place in the White Rock neighbourhood of Vancouver, Canada, near Grewal's home.



In the post, Lawrence added that the singer's close relationship with Salman Khan was the reason behind the attack.



''Your close connection with Brother Salman will not be able to save you or protect you. It’s time for your brother [Salman] to step up and defend you. This message is also for Salman, who is thinking that Dawood Ibrahim can save you,'' the statement reads.



Concluding the post, they said that this was only a trailer, the whole film will be released soon. ''Run away to any country but remember death doesn’t require any visa.”

And Lawrence Bishnoi is in Punjab jails even he gave 2 interviews but AAP Govt is busy in advertising Gangsters khatam karte ( only on social media ) pic.twitter.com/9XGQuESnxd — ਅਦਨਾਨ ਅਲੀ ਖਾਨ ( عدنان علی خان ) (@AdnanAliKhan555) November 25, 2023

This is not the first time Bishnoi, who is currently behind bars in India, has threatened Salman. Earlier this year, a threat mail allegedly from Bishnoi was sent to the actor. In other death threats from Bishnoi, he has said that the only goal of his life is to kill Salman.



In an interview with the Indian news channel ABP News, Bishnoi said that Salman humiliated his community by killing a blackbuck. Lawrence said, "There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else."



He also added, "There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity's temple and apologise. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything." As per the reports, Bishnoi is also one of the masterminds involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.