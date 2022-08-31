Kunal Kemmu announces his debut directorial ‘Madgaon Express’, to be produced by Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is now all set to take his first step into the world of direction with Excel Entertainment- a production house owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

While taking to his social media, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kunal Kemmu announced to his fans his directorial venture with Excel entertainment. The film is named ‘Madgaon Express’.



Kemmu wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Moriya As all good things begin with his name I can’t think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head that grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to Ritesh, Farhan, and Rucha at excel entertainment for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With joined hands and a bowed head, I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of ganpati Bappa. Introducing 'Madgaon Express'"



Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with 'Dil Chahta Hai' in 2001 which was produced by Excel Entertainment. Moreover, Zoya Akhtar also made her directorial debut with 'Luck By Chance' in 2009, and now Kunal Kemmu is also commencing his directorial journey with Excel. Needless to say, expectations from this one are huge as it is being backed by a production house that has given Indian cinema some iconic hits.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Don', 'Don 2' and many more. Currently, the production house is gearing up for the most awaited road film 'Jee Le Zaraa' which will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar and stars Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif.