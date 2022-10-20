Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash has Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and others in attendance, see pics and videos

On Wednesday, stars like Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar attended Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash in Mumbai.



Sanon has had an interesting year as she won accolades and awards for her performance in ‘Mimi’ which was a critically acclaimed film of last year.

Kriti threw a big Diwali bash on Wednesday for all her industry friends, family, and close ones.



Varun Dhawan came in dressed in white and gold with his wife Natasha Dalal. Ananya Panday looked like a dream in a gold lehenga while Neha Dhupia walked in with her husband Angad Bedi and filmmaker Karan Johar.



Vani Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha and Aditya Roy Kapur were also seen at the party.



The same evening, film producer Ramesh Taurani also hosted a Diwali bash and several stars were seen attending both parties.

Also see: Katrina, Vicky to Taapsee, Shehnaaz: Bollywood dresses up in traditional best for a Diwali party



Here are videos and images from Kriti Sanon’s big Diwali bash.















On the work front, with the 'Bhediya' trailer now out, she is all set to be seen in 'Shehzada', 'Adipurush' and 'Ganapath', and Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next.