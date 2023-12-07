KGF 3 confirmed! Prashanth Neel reveals script is ready, says 'I don’t know if I will direct it'

KGF Chapter 3 is in the making! Prashanth Neel is currently gearing up for his next release, Salaar. And, while promoting Prabhas' movie, Neel has given a huge update on his next project.



Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 have scripted history with their phenomenal success and created wonders at the box office worldwide. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Neel confirmed that the third film of the franchise is on the cards.

However, Neel hinted that he might not return to the director's chair.



“KGF 3 will happen. I don’t know if I am the director or not but Yash will always be a part of it,” the filmmaker said.



“On a serious note, KGF 3 will happen and we didn’t announce it for the sake of it. We already have a script. We had decided on the script before making the announcement. Yash is a very responsible individual and won’t put out things for just commercial reasons. We were sure to have things on paper before making an official announcement at the end of KGF 2,” he added.

Released in April 2022, KGF 2 took the box office by storm. The movie went on to earn over Rs 10 billion at the box office worldwide.

Prashanth Neel on his next project JR NTR



Talking about his next project with NTR, Prashanth said that it's going to be a ''different film with different emotions''.



“It’s going to be a different film with different emotions. I don’t want to get into the genre but I know, people will assume it to be an action film. I want to call it a very new story for me, which I want to tell my audience. It has got its own emotion and I hope people relate to it,” he said.



He will start shooting the project in the next half of 2024.



More about Salaar



Before the big release, the first trailer for Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire was dropped. Directed by KGF fame, the forthcoming movie has Rebel star Prabhas playing the role of Deva, who is a one-man army.



The movie has an ensemble cast that consists of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Eshwari Rao,

and Sriya Reddy.



