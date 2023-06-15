Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet Kaur

The upcoming film Tiku weds Sheru has created a lot of buzz on the internet. The rom-com drama is Kangana Ranaut’s first production venture and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Kaur is all set to make her film debut with Tiku Weds Sheru. The trailer of the film was unveiled on June 14 by Kangana herself and it promises a fun experience. While fans are impressed by the promo, Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Avneet Kaur. The Manikarnika star also posted a sweet message to welcome Avneet Kaur into the film industry.

Kangana, in her Instagram Stories, shared a video of Avneet Kaur from the trailer launch event of the film. The video showcases the actor wearing a solid red dress with a thigh-high slit. Avneet Kaur exuded charm and elegance as she graced the event with her presence. Kangana accompanied her story with a text that read, “Walking the talk. Launched an outsider in my first production…welcome to the world of films you beauty. @avneetkaur_13.”



Kangana showers praise on Avneet Kaur

Not only this, Kangana also heaped praises on the actress at the press conference for the trailer launch of the film. Speaking about why she chose Avneet Kaur for this role, the actress said, “A friend of mine sent me Avneet's instagram page link and the moment I saw her I had this feeling that she can do it. She was absolutely raw and unassuming and free. So I met her and did some exercises with her. I was taken aback with her spontaneity and understanding of human emotions.”