Kangana Ranaut’s 'Dhaakad' to release on April 8, 2022

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’ finally has a release date.

The action film will release on April 8, 2022. It is Bollywood’s first high-octane spy thriller led by a female star.

The film is led by Kangana Ranaut and also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta along with a slew of compelling actors. Kangana Ranaut plays the role of Agent Agni who takes on subject of child trafficking and exploitation of women.

Shot in Bhopal, Budapest, and Mumbai, the film's first look sets the tone for a gory, gritty, pacy thriller.

Talking about the release date, Kangana Ranaut said, “Dhaakad is the kind of film that’s best relished on the big screens. It’s a deeply stirring subject and we have made it on a scale that only theatres could do justice to. The layered story at the heart of it needs to reach out to the masses and I am certain, the film will speak to women across the board. I can’t wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni on April 8.”

The film's stunts have been designed by an international team whereas Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning Japanese cinematographer who has worked in many Hollywood action flicks has done the camerawork.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai, ‘Dhaakad’ is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.