John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' postponed amid COVID-19 crisis

John Abraham starrer ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ will not be releasing on Eid 2021. With a surge in COVID-19 cases, makers have decided to postpone the release of the film.

On April 27, 2021, the official statement read, "In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen & patrons. Our film “Satyameva Jayate 2” will now release on a later date. Till then let’s keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves out of harm’s way. Jai Hind."

Directed by Milap Zaveri, ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ marks the return of Divya Khosla Kumar to the movies. Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar’s T-Series and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment, Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Gautami Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Sahil Vaid, Anup Soni among others.

Eid 2021 will now see the release of Salman Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’.

