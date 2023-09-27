Jim Sarbh earns International Emmy nomination for Sony LIV’s Rocket Boys

The Emmy Awards, recognised as a hallmark of excellence in entertainment, has piqued the curiosity of audiences and critics alike as the nominees for its highly anticipated 51st edition have finally been announced. Great news for Jim Sarbh as the actor has earned a coveted nomination for his superb performance at the International Emmys 2023. This is for his role in Sony LIV's original series, Rocket Boys.

In Rocket Boys, Jim Sarbh took on the challenging role of Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, popularly known as the ‘Father of the Indian Nuclear Programme’. His stellar portrayal of Dr. Bhabha not only earned him critical acclaim but also left an indelible mark on the world of OTT. A tribute to the legends of India’s space adventure, the series digs deeper into the lives of India’s greatest scientific minds as the audience unravels the relevance of their contribution today.

What Jim Sarbh had to say on this recognition

On the recognition, Jim Sarbh said, "I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the Best Actor category at the International Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr. Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. It is an honour to be recognised amongst such talented individuals from across the world. This nomination is a testament to the hard-working, dedicated, and extremely talented cast and crew, who brought the incredible story of Dr. Sarabhai and Dr. Bhabha to life. I loved working on Rocket Boys, a project that salutes India’s scientists, artists, and leaders, the pioneers of a newly birthed nation."