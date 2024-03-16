Javed Akhtar claps back at Sandeep Reddy Vanga: He couldn’t find an objectionable line in my career

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has addressed the recent controversy surrounding his comments on filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest movie, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview, Javed clarified that his remarks were not a criticism of Sandeep but rather a concern for the audience.

Speaking to Mojo Story, Javed emphasised Sandeep's right to make any film he chooses but expressed his worry about the impact such films might have on viewers. He stated that while he hasn't watched Animal, he respects Sandeep's freedom to create controversial characters.

“I was not criticising the filmmaker at all. I think in a democratic society, he has the right to make one Animal, and many Animals. I was concerned about the audience, not about the filmmaker. He has the right to make any film,” said Javed.

Sandeep had previously criticised Javed for not addressing misogyny in the show Mirzapur, produced by Javed's son Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. In response, Javed highlighted his extensive career, noting that Sandeep could not find any fault in his work spanning over five decades.

“When he responded to me, I was honoured. In 53 years of my career, he could not find one film, one script, one scene, one dialogue, one song. So he had to go to my son's office and find a TV serial, which is neither acted, directed or written by Farhan. His company has produced it. Nowadays, these big companies like Excel are producing a lot of things. So one of them is this. He mentioned that. It flattered me to no end. 53 years ke career mein tum kuchh bhi nahi nikaal paye (You couldn't find anything sexist in 53 years of my career)? What a shame," Javed added.

The controversy began when Javed questioned the societal impact of films portraying disturbing scenes, such as a man asking a woman to lick his shoe. Sandeep responded by pointing out the explicit content in Mirzapur.