Janhvi Kapoor remembers mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary: 'Hope you’re having lots of payasam'

Commemorating what would have been Sridevi's 60th birthday, the entire country is remembering the late star. Sridevi, one of the most celebrated Indian stars, died in 2018 in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding.

On her birth anniversary, Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, husband Boney, and brother-in-law Anil Kapoor remembered the actress with the throwback photos.

Janhvi, who is often seen sharing photos with her mother, posted a black-and-white photo of young Sridevi on the film set. The photo showed the Chandni actress sitting on the lap of her mother.

Alongside, the photo, Janhvi penned a long note dedicated to her mother. The Bawaal actress wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma. I know this was one of your favourite places to be, on a film set with your mumma. And today as I'm on a set on your birthday I wish more than ever I had you with me like this, so we could convince everyone it was actually your 35th and not 60th birthday. And you could tell me if I'm myself pushing hard enough or not. And I could see in your eyes if I was making you proud. I know you'd be happy seeing us try, in your memory. Every day. I love you, you are the most special woman on this planet."

Janhvi concluded her note writting, "And I know you're with us still. You're the reason we keep going. Hope you're having lots of payasam and ice creams and caramel custards today."

Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi, also shared an adorable photo of herself with her mother and sister, Janhvi. Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, Khushi wrote, "Happy birthday mama [heart emoji]."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Boney Kapoor also remembered his wife. Paying tribute to his late wife, Boney shared a lovely photo of them and wrote,, "Happy birthday [heart emojis]."

Actor Anil Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note for his late sister-in-law, Sridevi. Sharing a photo of them, he wrote, ''Happy birthday, Sri…Your legacy lives on, and your impact on the world of cinema is everlasting. You are deeply missed and forever cherished!"



Anil and Sridevi have starred in several superhit films like Mr India, Judaai, Laadla, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Heer Ranhja and Lamhe among others.



