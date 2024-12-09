New Delhi, India

Ranbir Kapoor is giving work updates on what he has been up to. The actor is on cloud nine after delivering the major box office hit Animal in December 2023 and then signing two big projects: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

The actor is currently at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, where he has talked about his most anticipated project, Ramayana.

Ranbir on working in Ramayana

Speaking about the project based on a Hindu epic, the actor confirmed that he has finished shooting part 1 of the movie.

“I am currently working on a film called Ramayan, which is India's greatest story. It's being produced by Namit Malhotra...It's got artists, creators and different crew members from all around the world. It's made over two parts. It's the story of Lord Ram and Raavan and it's India's greatest story. And to say it to this new generation with the kind of technology that we have it's a very exciting and very gratifying opportunity for me as an actor, especially to play the part of Lord Ram," Ranbir told Deadline

Sharing more details about the project, the Animal actor said it's a dream to be essaying the role of Lord Ram.

''It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It has two parts. I have finished the shooting of Part 1 and will shoot Part 2 soon. Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram’s role. It’s a dream for me. It’s a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about — family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics. So I'm very very excited about that."

More about Ramayana

In November, producer Namit Malhotra revealed the title and release date. The first part of the movie will hit theatres in 2026, and Part 2 will come out in 2027.

Apart from Ranbir, the movie also stars Sai Pallavi and Yash. In the movie, Ranbir will be playing the role of Lord Ram, Sai will essay the role of Sita and Yash will be the antagonist Ravana.