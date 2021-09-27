ISRO veteran Nambi Narayanan’s biopic starring R.Madhavan slated for release in 2022

Actor R.Madhavan, aka Maddy has revealed that his magnum opus 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is slated for theatrical release on April 1st 2022.

The versatile actor has written and directed this ambitious project while also playing the titular role of veteran ISRO scientist Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan. Simran Bagga, who is credited with several iconic films with Madhavan plays the female lead.

The film was originally slated for release in the summer of 2020, but the pandemic and subsequent restrictions had caused immense delay.

“We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited Rocketry: the Nambi effect will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022. We have made this movie with a to of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far” R. Madhavan shared on Facebook on behalf of the film cast and crew.

'Rocketry' is the story of veteran ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who lead an Indian team of scientists to co-develop the Vikas engine with French engineers at Vernon, France. Originally known as the Viking -3 engine, it was named ‘Vikas’ for use in Indian rockets, by Narayanan, as a tribute to his icon and Guru Dr. Vikram A Sarabhai.

Even today, the Vikas engine powers the PSLV and GSLV series of Indian rockets. Dr. Sarabhai is the visionary and the founding father behind India’s space programme.

Also Read: PSLV's Vikas engine - An unfailing tribute to Dr. Vikram A Sarabhai

Despite his stellar contributions for the country, the scientist was wrongly arrested by the Kerala police based on a fabricated case, at a time when he was scaling the peak of his career and aiming to exponentially increase India’s capability in launching heavy rockets. Known as the ISRO Spy Case, it is a dark, lesser-known and embarrassing chapter of Indian history. It took several years for Narayanan to be acquitted in the case, however the errant officials of the police and intelligence bureau that fabricated the case and framed him are still scot-free.

'Rocketry' is widely regarded as a special film and a breakthrough, as science-based biopics are a rarity in Indian cinema. Notably, this would also be the first film that is exclusively made based on the life of an Indian space scientist. The trailer of the film indicates that it captures the highs and lows of Narayanan’s career and his contributions for the country’s space programme and how the fabricated ‘spy case’ had an adverse, irreversible impact on his life, career and reputation.