Irrfan Khan’s son Babil to star in Shoojit Sircar’s next

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has bagged his another project.



The actor who is all set to make his screen debut with ‘Qala’, has bagged his second project and will be soon working on it.



The forthcoming project will be helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Producer Ronnie Lahiri of Rising Sun Pictures is backing the movie. Shoojit Sircar had directed Babil’s father Irrfan starrer 'Piku' (2015). The film also featured Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.



The makers took to social media to make a big announcement, Lahiri shared pictures of Sircar and Babil working on the film and wrote, “Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is?”.



Babil too shared the pictures on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Honoured to work with you legends ❤️ (aye it’s a shame we didn’t take a picture together @zaynmarie)”

More details about the project are under wraps.



Meanwhile, Babil will soon make his Bollywood debut with ‘Qala’.The Netflix film is being produced by Anushka Sharma's production house Clean Slate films and helmed by Anvita Dutt and stars Tripti Dimri in the lead role along with Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan.

Speaking with ETimes, the executive producer of the new film Lahiri said, “It was a very emotional moment for us today. But Babil was selected for the film based on the auditions he gave for the role.”



Babil, studied films and acting in London and assisted Homi Adajania for 'English Medium' which was Irrfan's last screen outing.