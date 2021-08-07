Indian rapper Honey Singh reacts to his wife’s ‘false, malicious’ allegations, says he’s pained

On Tuesday, in a court plea, Indian rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife—Shalini Talwar—has accused him of having regular casual sex with multiple women while he was travelling, and never disclosing to the public that he was married to her, to further his sexual intents and illicit relationships.



Talwar filed a case of domestic violence against the artist, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, at the Tis Hazari court in New Delhi. She has also sought ₹10 crore in compensation.



The rapper-singer has now reacted to his wife’s allegations through a lengthy statement which he has posted on Twitter in the form of a picture. In it, Singh wrote, “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against we and my family by any companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family — my old parents and younger sister — who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.”



“I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings. I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon,” he added.



“The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon'ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon'ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win. As always, I'm grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire we to work hard and make good music. Thank you! Yo Yo Honey Singh,” concluded the rapper-singer.

The plea, filed under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, alleged that Singh had become “extremely arrogant, abusive, harsh and uncaring” to the woman following their marriage in 2011.



Shalini Talwar, in her complaint, also accused the Indian rapper of locking her up for over 18 hours without food and forced her to quit her job.

Check out Honey Singh's full post here: