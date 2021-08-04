Indian rapper Honey Singh’s wife accuses him of domestic violence, casual sex with multiple women

In a complaint registered by his wife Shalini Talwar, Indian rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh—whose real name is Hirdesh Singh—of having regular casual sex with multiple women while he was travelling and to further his sexual intents and illicit relationships, never disclosed to the public that he was married to her.



On Tuesday, Shalini Talwar filed a case of domestic violence against him at the Tis Hazari court in New Delhi.

They filed an application under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, alleging that Singh had become “extremely arrogant, abusive, harsh and uncaring” to the woman following their marriage in 2011.



In her 118-page complaint, Talwar has accused Honey Singh of engaging in extra-marital sex with multiple women. She has also provided details of the physical, verbal and emotional abuse that she had allegedly been subjected to by the rapper and his family.

Shalini Talwar, in her complaint, accused Indian rapper Honey Singh for locking her up for over 18 hours without food and forced her to quit her job. "The respondent (Singh) broke the applicant as an individual, mentally and emotionally. The applicant, due to the continuous cruelty imposed on her, almost started identifying herself as a farm animal, shepherded from here to there while being treated cruelly," read the plea.



The complaint states that he “began having frequent casual sex with multiple women” while he was travelling and “to further his sexual intents and illicit relationships, never disclosed to the public ... that he was married”.



The complainant alleged Yo Yo Honey Singh of trying to conceal his proclivities from the time they got married at a Delhi Gurudwara back in 2011.



She also accused him of engaging in substance abuse and even having an affair with a Punjabi movie actress.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Tania Singh, issued a notice to Honey Singh to appear before her on August 28.



The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate also passed interim orders restraining the rapper from disposing of the property he jointly owned with his wife as well as her ‘stridhan’.



The Punjabi rapper is known for his work in Bollywood films like ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’.