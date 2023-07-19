Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 to celebrate Karan Johar’s 25th anniversary as filmmaker

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will pay tribute to Indian filmmaker Karan Johar for completing 25 years in the Indian film industry as a celebrated director and producer. With a long line of super successful films to its credit, Karan Johar's production company Dharma Productions is possibly one of the most successful film companies in India. The IFFM will take place from August 11 to 20 and will showcase Karan Johar's exceptional contribution to Indian cinema by hosting a series of events and special screenings in his honour.

Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut in 1998 with the iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, has captivated and entertained audiences with his ability to tell larger-than-life stories. While they are fantasy and make-believe, his films have managed to make people laugh, cry and emote in every other way, connecting with his filmy characters.

IFFM aims to celebrate Johar's remarkable journey, his visionary storytelling, and his unwavering passion for cinema.

Here's what Karan Johar has to say about this recognition

Happy with this recognition, Karam Johar said, “I am deeply honoured to be a part of the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This year holds a special significance for me as I celebrate 25 years as a filmmaker, and I can't think of a better platform than this festival to commemorate this milestone in my career. Returning for the third time at the festival, I am overwhelmed by the love and support I have received from the Australian audience.”

“The festival's curation of a special experience and celebrations to mark this momentous landmark in my journey fills me with a sense of joy and gratitude. It is an opportunity for me to reflect upon the last 25 years as a filmmaker, the challenges, the triumphs, and the learnings that have shaped my artistic vision. I look forward to engaging in a special talk at the festival, where I will share insights and anecdotes from my journey, hoping to inspire and connect with fellow filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts,” he added.

Speaking about the upcoming celebration, Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, "Karan Johar is a true icon of Indian cinema, and his impact on the industry cannot be overstated. We are privileged to honour his extraordinary career and his invaluable contributions to Indian filmmaking at this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Karan's remarkable journey as a filmmaker spans 25 years, during which he has created a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come”.

