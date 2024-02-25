I’m gonna send u my latest songs: SRK reacts to John Cena’s video of singing his hit track

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has another level of fan following in India. The desi netizens adore Cena for the love he has for India, the country's cinema, and even Bollywood stars. Cena's latest instance that has taken the internet by storm is related to Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. A few days back, a video of the WWE star went viral, in which he's singing Khan's hit song ''Bholi Si Surat'' from his film Dil To Pagal Hai. The clip is all over the internet, and on Sunday (Feb 25), it even caught Khan's eye. The Jawan actor, who kept on interacting with his fans, retweeted the video and wrote that he would send Cena his recent songs.

Khan wrote, ''Thank u both…. Love it and love u @JohnCena, I’m gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha.''

Thank u both…. Love it and love u @JohnCena , I’m gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha https://t.co/sM7gQTKtAS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 25, 2024 ×

A few days ago, the wrestlers were spotted singing SRK's hit track. The video that was shot by Canadian wrestler Gurvinder Sihra shows him with Cena at a gym, where he taught him Khan's track.



In the video, he introduces the Peacemaker actor as, "pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan.” In the clip further, Cena says, "You never know what you can learn when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in the gym, so we are trying to grow, but there are tons of paths of growth, and I’m gonna try my best to learn a song."



Gurvinder then adds, "This is for you, Mr Shah Rukh Khan. It goes like this, it's a big hit song."



Further, Sihra recites the song from Khan's 1997 song, followed by Cena. Sharing the clip on his X handle, Gurvinder wrote, "Lifting weights and singing Shah Rukh Khan songs."