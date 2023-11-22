I’m attending a different school on sets: Kartik Aaryan on working with Kabir Khan

After delivering hit films like Satyaprem Ki Katha, Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more, Kartik Aaryan is busy with Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion.

In Chandu Champion, the actor will play the role of a Para Olympics gold medalist. Sharing details about his prepping process for the same, Kartik said, “When director Kabir Khan sir first told me about this film and story, the first question I asked him was, is this really true? This has actually happened to someone?! And we don’t know anything about him as yet. These are the unsung heroes and people need to know about them and I’ve left it to Kabir Sir and I follow him blindly on whatever he’s trying to achieve in the film, through the character and through me. I’m loving the process and it’s like I’m attending a completely different school there on sets.”

Getting into the skin of such a challenging character, Kartik said, “We shot that in Kashmir and rehearsed for over six days for the same. It felt like a war sequence because there was no cut. Once it was said ‘action’, the entire sequence was being shot and I’ve never done something like that. The location where we were shooting at, we had to trek to reach there so it was helping us physically also health-wise. We used to do a 10-15 minute trek of a slant of a mountain and then reach our location as I’m in a military camp and stuff.”

Moving forward, the actor expressed his gratitude for the masses saying that he wishes to cater to all types of audiences and yet experiment with his filmography.