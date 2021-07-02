Hrithik Roshan raises temperature in a shirtless pic for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar

Hrithik Roshan always manages to raise the temperature with his mesmerising look and toned body. Roshan has again raised the bar with his new incredibly hot shirtless picture.



The new picture comes from ace-photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s popular annual calendar. In the monochrome picture, Roshan can be seen lying bare chest, showing off his abs.



Sharing the picture, Dabbo wrote, ''Strong Is The New Sexy❣️🤩 Incredibly Hot @hrithikroshan for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021''.

The new picture is setting the Internet ablaze along with his colleagues from Bollywood. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan was quick to comment on the post and said, “No wonder they call you a Greek God.”, while others filled the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently shared a photo of himself, on which his ex-wife Sussanne Khan commented, “You look 21," the comment went viral in no time.

The celebrity photographer, meanwhile, has been sharing pictures of stars who have posed for his calendar this year. Few days back, Ratnani shared the Jaw-dropping picture of Alia Bhatt. Besides Alia and Hrithik, Ratnani has so far shared the looks of Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Vijay Deverakonda, Tara Sutaria and more.