Farhan Akhtar’s 'Toofaan' postponed due to spike in COVID 19

Farhan Akhtar-starrer 'Toofaan' has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 significant surge in the country.



Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial was supposed to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.

Keeping the current crisis in mind, the makers released the statement and wrote, ''The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send out thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic. In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and in helping with the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film ‘Toofaan’ until the situation improves. We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course of time. Please continue to observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Also, please register and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. On behalf of the entire team of Toofaan, we urge you to Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay United. Jai Hind.''



The film has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani along with Mehra and Farhan. A new release date is awaited.



The movie follows a journey of a man, from a goon in Dongri to a national level boxer. Besides Farhan, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.



'Toofaan' was earlier set to hit the big screen in October 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, due to the pandemic, the makers have opted for the OTT route.