Dream Girl 2 box office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film earns impressive numbers

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 has received an outstanding response from the audience. The film, which is a sequel to the 2019 superhit film of the same name, opened with decent numbers but saw massive growth over the weekend. Raaj Shaandilyaa's film earned Rs 10.69 crore (Rs 100 million) at the box office, making it Ayushmann's biggest opener to date after Bala and Dream Girl.



Calling Dream Girl 2's performance rock-solid, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, and shared the box office numbers.



The film amassed good numbers on Day 2 and Day 3 of its release, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 40.71 crore (Rs 400 million) domestically.

Adarsh wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter,''#DreamGirl2 has a ROCK-SOLID opening weekend… The massy flavour has helped it score beyond metros / urban centres… Most importantly, the growth on Day 2 and 3 places #DG2 in a comfortable position… Fri 10.69 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 16 cr. Total: ₹ 40.71 cr. #India biz.''

He continued: ''Besides the #RakshaBandhan holiday on Wed [which should witness a spike in biz], #DreamGirl2 will continue to enjoy an unopposed run in its *Weekend 2*… The film needs to collect as much as it can, before #Jawan strikes on [Thu] 7 Sept 2023.''



The comedy-drama earned whopping numbers despite the tough competition from Sunny Deol's Gadar, which is still the audience's first

choice at the box office. The other films currently running at the box office are Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer.

As per Sacnilk, the film had an overall 10.17 % Hindi occupancy on Monday, August 28, 2023.

The film also boasts an ensemble cast comprising Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz.



Expectations for Dream Girl 2 are really high after Khurrana's back-to-back flops. The actor's last four films, Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, failed to rake in numbers at the box office.



It has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.



Dream Girl 2 review



WION's film critic Shomini Sen called Ayushmann Khuranna's film tacky and unoriginal.



Dream Girl 2 has funny lines that take potshots at everyone and everything, and use wit to refer to pop culture yet the writing by Shadilyaa and Naresh Kathoria is shabby and very old-fashioned. There are references in galore to TV- Roadies, Kasauti Zingdagi Kay, Kapil Sharma- all are given a hat tip and manage to bring in the necessary humour even but overall, Dream Girl 2 looks tacky with an outdated plot and jaded jokes. Read the full review here.



