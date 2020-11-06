Bollywood classic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' is back in Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir as Maharashtra government has allowed cinema theatres in the state to re-open post lockdown.



The Aditya Chopra blockbuster is being screened in Maratha Mandir, the cinema hall where the film had a record-breaking 1,274-week run before it was forced to temporarily shut down in March owing to Covid-19 outbreak.



"As cinemas have been permitted to re-open in Mumbai, Yash Raj Films is thrilled to bring the longest running film in the history of Indian Cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, back to the silver screen at Maratha Mandir, Mumbai," said Rohan Malhotra, Vice President Distribution, Yash Raj Films.



"The film has just completed 25 years and audiences can bank on the film to entertain themselves in these uncertain times by transporting them to the world of Raj and Simran," Malhotra added.



Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, the classic was made at a budget of Rs 4 crore and collected Rs 102.50 approx worldwide when it released in October 1995.



To mark its 25th anniversary 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' is being re-released in countries like Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the US, the UK, Canada, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia and Finland among others.