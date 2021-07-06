“Dilip Kumar’s health is improving, request your prayers,” wife Saira Banu informs in a tweet

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 98, who’s admitted in a Mumbai hospital, is recovering well. On Monday night, his wife and veteran actress Saira Banu tweeted about his improving health in a tweet through his official Twitter account, which is co-handled by friend Faisal Farooqui and his wife. “We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha'Allah he is healthy and discharged soon (sic),” read the tweet. The Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee was admitted to Hinduja hospital last week after he had complained of breathlessness.



Saira banu has been by his side day and night the actress was papped outside the hospital on Sunday where she was seen waving at photo journalists for a brief while.



In the month of June, Dilip Kumar was hospitalized after he had struggled with breathing. The actor was later diagnosed with Bilateral Pleural Effusion: a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs. He had to undergo pleural aspiration procedure that turned out to be successful, reported a news agency. He was discharged from the hospital on June11.



Dilip Kumar, who was born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan, starred in Indian cult classics like ‘Madhumati’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Ganga Jamuna’, ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ and ‘Naya Daur’. He married fellow actor Saira Banu in 1966 and the couple has co-starred in well-known movies like ‘Sagina Mahato’, ‘Chhoti Bahu’ and ‘Duniya’. Fondly called Dilip Saab, the actor received the third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in 1991, the second-highest Padma Vibhushan in 2015 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.